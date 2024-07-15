KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

KT Stock Performance

NYSE KT opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. KT has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that KT will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in KT by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of KT by 1,292.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 1,227.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

