Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.55

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 756375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,660. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

