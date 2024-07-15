Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LSTR. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.55.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $180.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.31 and a 200 day moving average of $185.10. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 20.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Landstar System by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

