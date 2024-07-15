Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 233,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 111.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 457,904 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 349.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 219,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. 114,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,923. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Further Reading

