Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPTX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. 114,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,923. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.32.
Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Leap Therapeutics
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.