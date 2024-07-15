Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after purchasing an additional 627,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,099,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,699,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,517,000 after acquiring an additional 427,320 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $34,984,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 246,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.33.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.08 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 18.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

