Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

