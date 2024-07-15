Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 33,201.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,189,000 after acquiring an additional 410,705 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $171,607,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Linde by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,282,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,743,000 after purchasing an additional 347,531 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.25.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $438.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.79. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $210.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

