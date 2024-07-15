Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Up 16.6% in June

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,300 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 425,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,794. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.48.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,552. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $150,004,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 313,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,080,000 after buying an additional 216,985 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 88.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 69,842 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

