Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.34

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 50350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Trading Up 1,016.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.23 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

About Lomiko Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.