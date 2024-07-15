Loop Capital Cuts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $52.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

AZEK stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. AZEK has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.79 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

