Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Update

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 741,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,838. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

