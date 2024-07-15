Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $430,090,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $206,912,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $126,615,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 865,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $192,699,000 after purchasing an additional 483,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.17. 2,074,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

