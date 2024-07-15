Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,090,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,912,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,615,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 865,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $192,699,000 after purchasing an additional 483,216 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

