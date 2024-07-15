Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $1.20 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.37.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 609.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 87,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,033,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 543,313 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,111,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,252 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 657.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 170,161 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

