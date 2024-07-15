Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.54.

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 548,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.18 and a one year high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

