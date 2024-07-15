Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Eight Capital

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.57.

LUN opened at C$16.06 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company has a market cap of C$12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

