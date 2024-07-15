Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports 2.59% -7.23% 1.77% Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Sports and Falcon’s Beyond Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $887.45 million 5.34 $47.79 million $0.98 201.78 Falcon’s Beyond Global $10.57 million 145.66 -$47.60 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Sports has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League. The company also owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming, a North American esports organization. In addition, it operates two professional sports team performance centers, the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales. It also develops a diverse range of entertainment experiences using owned and third party licensed intellectual property, spanning location-based entertainment, dining, and retail; and engages in animation, movies, licensing and merchandising, and gaming, as well as ride and technology sales. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates resort hotels, theme parks, attractions, retail, dining, and location-based entertainment venues; and operates an online gift shop. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

