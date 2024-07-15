Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 1.1 %

MGIC opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $593,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

