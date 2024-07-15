MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $93.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.