Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several brokerages have commented on MBUU. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.88. The company has a market cap of $692.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $60.72.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 828.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 49,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

