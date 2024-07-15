Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Trading Up 5.2%

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. 974,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 737,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$380.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.68.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

