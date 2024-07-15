Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 374.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MRO traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $28.74. 4,886,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,539,134. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.97.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

