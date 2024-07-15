Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRO. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.97.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

