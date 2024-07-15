Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VAC opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average is $91.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 377,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,220,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,050.8% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 242,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

