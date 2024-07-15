Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.58

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 616675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Up 10.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $739.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.77.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

