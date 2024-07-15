Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,942,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 2,296,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,674.6 days.
Mazda Motor Stock Performance
Shares of MZDAF stock remained flat at $9.73 on Monday. 56 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $13.00.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
