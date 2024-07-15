Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,942,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 2,296,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,674.6 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of MZDAF stock remained flat at $9.73 on Monday. 56 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

