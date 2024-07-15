MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 986.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 532,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 483,358 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,587 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

