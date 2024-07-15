Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Medifast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Medifast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Medifast by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Medifast by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.65. 371,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,692. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $109.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $174.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

