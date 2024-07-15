Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,352,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,889. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

