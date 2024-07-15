Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 57 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PH traded up $6.84 on Monday, hitting $544.74. The stock had a trading volume of 697,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,933. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $524.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.81.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

