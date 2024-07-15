Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after buying an additional 875,723 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,421,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $5,472,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 2.3 %

ACN traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $317.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.60. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $199.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.