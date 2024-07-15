Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $331.42. 1,129,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,024. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

