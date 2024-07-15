Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.70. 244,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.009 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

