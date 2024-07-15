Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 386 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,240,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,909,524,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,518,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,933,000 after buying an additional 347,560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,349,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,247,134,000 after buying an additional 69,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,750,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $544.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $567.69 and its 200 day moving average is $564.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The stock has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

