Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.99. 2,569,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,084. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

