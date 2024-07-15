Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.22.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $16.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $658.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,073. The firm has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.76. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.