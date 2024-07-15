Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.22.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of INTU traded up $16.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $658.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,073. The firm has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.76. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
