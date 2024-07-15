Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,934 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,250,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,804,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,287,473. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

