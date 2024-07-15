Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,752,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,952 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 512.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $433,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,165 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $535,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,764 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $129,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.57. 5,073,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,582,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

