Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 74,592 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 1,082.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $159,060,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,789,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AECOM by 1,717.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Price Performance
NYSE ACM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 651,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,756. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average is $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -969.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM
Insider Activity at AECOM
In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
