Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 74,592 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 1,082.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $159,060,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,789,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AECOM by 1,717.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 651,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,756. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average is $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -969.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.