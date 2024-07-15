Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after buying an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after buying an additional 69,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,339,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,753,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,711,301 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

CarMax Stock Up 1.3 %

CarMax stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,494. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

