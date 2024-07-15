Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Centene by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 327,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after buying an additional 112,605 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Centene by 435.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,239,000 after buying an additional 231,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,320,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

Centene Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CNC traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,877,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,200. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

