Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $25,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,654,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $445.80. 394,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,248. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $449.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.25 and a 200-day moving average of $415.37.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

