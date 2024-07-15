Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $173,000 Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Frontdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of FTDR stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 886,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,429. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

