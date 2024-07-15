Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in KLA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.40.

KLA stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $858.12. The stock had a trading volume of 637,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $896.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $798.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $703.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

