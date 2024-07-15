Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $209,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430,618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,287,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VXUS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.