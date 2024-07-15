Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 75.0% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.88. 2,913,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.77. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $133.10 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

