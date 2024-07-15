Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 271.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,947. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.73. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

