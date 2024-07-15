Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL traded down $10.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.06. 1,119,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,047. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $192.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.