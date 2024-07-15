Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEG. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,153.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $12.12. 2,055,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $30.69.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

