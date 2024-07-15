Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of GMS by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in GMS by 49.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.72. 502,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.63.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

